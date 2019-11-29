Advanced search

Shefford curry house brings home national award

PUBLISHED: 17:02 01 December 2019

Dalchini Spice has won the Euro Asia 2019 Chef of the Year Award. Picture: Sumon Ahmed Chowdihury

Dalchini Spice has won the Euro Asia 2019 Chef of the Year Award. Picture: Sumon Ahmed Chowdihury

Archant

A Shefford curry house has won big at the Euro Asia Curry Awards, bringing home the Chef of the Year award.

Owner Sumon Ahmed Chowdihury brought home the award for Dalchini Spice following the ceremony in London.

This comes following previous award succeses for the Indian restaurant based in Southbridge Street.

You may also want to watch:

Sumon told the Comet: "It makes the staff and myself work harder to receive more.

"We've been recognised by so many different bodies and its giving us more encouragement to work harder. This recent award is a big achievement!"

The Euro Asia Curry Awards is an annual ceremony dedicated to celebrating the success of the curry industry.

Dalchini Spice took part in the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg last year, having been shortlisted following The Premier Chef competition.

It also received a hygiene rating of 5 - the highest available - from Central Bedfordshire Council this year.

Most Read

Mum of eight-year-old Stotfold boy with terminal cancer brings wedding forward so he can be part of special day

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Accident in Stevenage causing delays and road closure

Monkswood Way, Stevenage, is closed in both directions this morning after a collision. Picture: Archant

Baby’s head injuries not spotted at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, coronor warns

The coroner believes there is a risk of future deaths if action is not taken. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Family and friends of Stotfold boy with terminal cancer ‘overwhelmed’ with response to make last days extra special

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Most Read

Mum of eight-year-old Stotfold boy with terminal cancer brings wedding forward so he can be part of special day

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Accident in Stevenage causing delays and road closure

Monkswood Way, Stevenage, is closed in both directions this morning after a collision. Picture: Archant

Baby’s head injuries not spotted at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, coronor warns

The coroner believes there is a risk of future deaths if action is not taken. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Family and friends of Stotfold boy with terminal cancer ‘overwhelmed’ with response to make last days extra special

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Latest from the The Comet

Shefford curry house brings home national award

Dalchini Spice has won the Euro Asia 2019 Chef of the Year Award. Picture: Sumon Ahmed Chowdihury

Letchworth students complete cooking competition heats

Katie and Teyte from St Francis' College took part in the Springboard FutureChef competition in Peterborough. Picture: St Francis' College

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson

Stevenage couple raise vital funds for cancer research in debut boxing match

Stevenage couple Simon Heron and Rachel Hensley have raised vital funds for Cancer Research UK by taking part in a boxing event. Picture: Courtesy of Solent News

Letchworth residents ‘afraid to walk streets’ after streetlights power outage

Streetlights in Jarden, Letchworth, were faulty for nearly three weeks. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists