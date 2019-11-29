Shefford curry house brings home national award

Dalchini Spice has won the Euro Asia 2019 Chef of the Year Award. Picture: Sumon Ahmed Chowdihury Archant

A Shefford curry house has won big at the Euro Asia Curry Awards, bringing home the Chef of the Year award.

Owner Sumon Ahmed Chowdihury brought home the award for Dalchini Spice following the ceremony in London.

This comes following previous award succeses for the Indian restaurant based in Southbridge Street.

Sumon told the Comet: "It makes the staff and myself work harder to receive more.

"We've been recognised by so many different bodies and its giving us more encouragement to work harder. This recent award is a big achievement!"

The Euro Asia Curry Awards is an annual ceremony dedicated to celebrating the success of the curry industry.

Dalchini Spice took part in the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg last year, having been shortlisted following The Premier Chef competition.

It also received a hygiene rating of 5 - the highest available - from Central Bedfordshire Council this year.