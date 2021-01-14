Domestic abuse victims receive donation from officers who helped them

Published: 11:00 AM January 14, 2021

DAISU officers donated food and toiletries to those domestic abuse victims they have helped - Credit: Herts police

Domestic abuse victims living in SADA safehouses received donations from Herts officers after the 2020 lockdown saw a rise in people fleeing abuse.

Officers working in the Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (DAISU) wanted to go the extra mile by revisiting people they had helped and contributing food and toiletries.

The donation went to Survivors Against Domestic Abuse, an organisation DAISU works closely with.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, chair of SADA, said: “We are so grateful for the donations of food and toiletries from the police’s domestic abuse unit.

“2020 was SADA’s busiest year, helping more victims of domestic abuse than ever before, and due to the third national lockdown we’re sadly expecting a high number of referrals this year too.

"If you, or anyone you know, needs free confidential advice and support please contact SADA today on 01462 242666. The service is open to men and women of any age.”

Det Sgt Clare Cray from the DAISU said: “We chose this organisation as we work closely with them and are aware of the excellent support they offer vulnerable domestic abuse victims across Stevenage, Welwyn Hatfield, Hertsmere, North Herts and East Herts.”

One of the recipients said they were overwhelmed by the level of support and help they had received from DAISU and were very touched by the thoughtful donations.