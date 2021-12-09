Cyclist remains in hospital after collision with bus

A cyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a bus on the A505 on the outskirts of Hitchin last week.

The incident occurred on Offley Road just after 6.20am on Friday (December 3).

A bus, travelling from Luton to Stevenage, and a 20-year-old man on a bike were involved in the collision.

The crash left the cyclist with a number of serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

Herts police are keen to speak with passengers who were on the bus and other witnesses to determine the circumstances in the lead up to and of the crash.

PC Boris Kahn, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “The bus was travelling from Luton to Stevenage at the time of the collision and passengers would have been aware that something had occurred.

"The passengers had left the bus prior to police arrival and we are keen to trace anyone who was travelling on it at the time, as part of our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone else who saw what happened and hasn’t yet spoken with police, particularly anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

"If you can help, please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact PC Kahn directly at boris.kahn@herts.police.uk, reported online, via online web chat or by calling 101, quoting ISR 94 of December 3, 2021.