Cyclist seriously ill in hospital after alleged assault by Hitchin driver

PUBLISHED: 13:23 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 07 August 2019

Hertfordshire road police.

Hertfordshire road police.

Archant

A cyclist is seriously ill in hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a driver in Hitchin last night.

Just before 9pm, two men - a cyclist and the driver of a blue BMW - were involved in an altercation in Symonds Road.

They then had a second confrontation in the area of Wellingham Avenue.

Following the incident, the cyclist attended a family member's address where he suffered a medical episode and is currently seriously ill in hospital.

A 40-year-old man from Hitchin has been arrested on suspicion with GHB with intent, and remains in police custody at this time.

DS Will Ainsworth said: "We are trying to establish the full circumstances around the incident and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen it or events leading up to it, and anyone with dash cam footage, to please come forward."

Anyone with information should contact DS Ainsworth via email to william.ainsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/71436/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

