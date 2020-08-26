Advanced search

Stevenage cyclists hit peak of virtual Grand Colombier with 2,000km relay effort

PUBLISHED: 11:30 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 26 August 2020

Stevenage Mayor and Cycling UK's Jim Brown on an evening ride. Picture: PENNY SCHENKEL

A 2,000km virtual relay effort has seen Cycling UK Stevenage soar to the top of an imaginary Grand Columbier.

As part of the Stevenage Cycling Festival, the group has set themselves the target of riding the iconic three grand tours – Tour de France, Giro D’Italia and the Vuelta.

In total, the group will ride almost exactly 10,000 kilometres.

Starting from Nice, Team Stevenage have already climbed many of the high mountains and fought the winds as they went from island to island on the west coast.

Of course, the cyclists aren’t actually in France. They’re participating in a virtual relay and each ride is at least partly in Stevenage.

While health guidance prevents major events with lots of cyclists in the same place at the same time, Stevenage Cycling Festival’s programme offers a huge variety of led small group rides from six to 80 miles.

There are ABC starter rides, a heritage ride round the landmarks of Stevenage, morning and afternoon rides and more.

The Grand Tours Relay continues up to Sunday, August 30. To book your spot with the ride’s leader, visit www.stevenagectc.org.uk

