Celebrate the changing of clocks with Cycling UK Stevenage event

A Stevenage cycling group will mark the end of summer, and a silver anniversary, with a special selection of endurance rides this weekend.

Cycling UK Stevenage is hosting another edition of 'Emitremmus', the challenge cycle ride that has coincided with the changing of the clocks for the last 25 years.

Hundreds of cyclists are expected to leave Fairlands Valley Park to ride the 100km route to Saffron Walden and back on Sunday morning. A shorter and slower 67km option will also be available on the day.

Tina Walker, event organiser and Cycling Stevenage chair, said: "It is a fabulous ride taking in some of the lovely Hertfordshire and Essex villages.

"It is not a race, just a chance to explore the lovely lanes."

Mayor Simon Speller will set riders off at 10am, marking the end of this year's series of Cycling UK challenge rides.

There will be a chance to stop for refreshments at Hare Street, Saffron Walden and Therfield, and to enjoy the countryside along the route.

Deputy Mayor Jim Brown, who devised and launched the first Emitremmus, explained that the event has always been about having fun and getting people out on their bikes.

Cycling UK Stevenage group rides are led by experienced riders with radio links at the front and back to ensure no-one is left behind.

Advance entries cost £10 and those turning up on the day will be charged £15.