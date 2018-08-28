Stevenage cycling group comes second in national competition
PUBLISHED: 09:01 19 January 2019
©2019 Archant
A team of Stevenage cyclists has come second in Cycling UK’s last ever national Tourist Competition.
Since 1981, members of Cycling UK have been touring the country and competing against fellow members for the highest number of points in organised rides.
The Tourist Competition ran for eight months of the year and included endurance rides at distances from 50km to 400km, as well as pace judging, map reading, hill climbs, free wheeling, treasure hunts and off-road events.
Cycling UK Stevenage came second in 2018, behind Chester and North Wales.
Due to waning popularity and changes at the organisation, the Tourist Competition will not continue as a national competition.
Cycling UK Stevenage has 435 members and organises at least three cycle rides from Stevenage every week, catering for different abilities. For more, visit stevenagectc.org.uk.