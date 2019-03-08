Cruise Herts organiser said he 'wanted to call police' minutes before Stevenage crash

Stevenage crash reaction: Rix Sidhu says Cruise Herts has only ever been about bringing together a community of car enthusiasts . Picture: Cruise Herts Archant

An organiser from Cruise Herts told the Comet he had wanted to call police "literally two minutes before" last night's crash in Stevenage, which resulted in 17 people being injured.

Seventeen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted Seventeen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

Rix Sidhu has been a co-organiser at Cruise Herts for 10 years, but has had a passion for cars for much longer than that.

The modified car club has been hosting Thursday Night Takeover, a weekly static car meet, for 17 years.

But following last night's tragedy, which saw two cars collide in Monkswood Way before hitting a number of pedestrians, Rix says Cruise Herts will never be doing a weekly meet-up again.

He insists that Cruise Herts has only ever been about "bringing together a community of car enthusiasts".

Police markings on the road remain visible after a crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage, last night. Picture: TGS Photo Police markings on the road remain visible after a crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage, last night. Picture: TGS Photo

"It's always just been about showing off our pride and joy," said Rix.

"We are not boy racers, we never have been. It's unfair that we have been targeted with that label."

Cruise Herts say they have never condoned racing at their events.

The weekly meet-ups are advertised as 'static meets', meaning cars are supposed to be admired from a stationary position.

Stevenage crash: The exit for the Roaring Meg South car park, where the collision occurred. Picture: TGS Photo Stevenage crash: The exit for the Roaring Meg South car park, where the collision occurred. Picture: TGS Photo

Approximately 400 people turned up last night at the Roaring Meg South car park, but some were pictured standing on both sides of the road on the exit to the car park, as well as the central reservation between.

Speaking on last night's crash, which occurred at about 9.45pm, Rix says it was like nothing he had seen before.

"I could hear some commotion going on around KFC, so I started walking down the main road towards it," he said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage of the incident to email OPtepphra@herts.pnn.police.uk. Picture: TGS Photo Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage of the incident to email OPtepphra@herts.pnn.police.uk. Picture: TGS Photo

"The black Toyota had done a reckless donut in KFC and the other car was heading down the main road at excess speed.

"At that moment [of the crash], it was just instant shock.

"I could hear people screaming and our first aid team just rushed to help."

Rix said both drivers involved in the crash were not connected to the club.

Debris left at the scene following last night's crash which took place near to Stevenage FC's football ground. Picture: TGS Photo Debris left at the scene following last night's crash which took place near to Stevenage FC's football ground. Picture: TGS Photo

The group also say they have always co-operated with Herts police, with a dedicated liasion officer always working alongside the police force.

Rix says that he had considered calling the police last night, just minutes before the incident occured.

"I thought to myself that it was getting dangerous," he said.

"You could see something might happen. I wanted to call them [the police] literally two minutes before."

Last night's meet was raising money for 4Louis - a UK charity that works across the country to support anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth and the death of a baby or child.