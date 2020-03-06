Hitchin-based charity named in Sunday Times Top 100 non-profits to work for

A Hitchin-based charity has been named as one of the best non-profit organisations to work for in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crossroads Care North Hertfordshire, an independent charity for unpaid family carers in our area, was named the 44th best not-for-profit organisation to work for in the annual Sunday Times listing of the UK's best 100 companies.

Rated by their own staff, the charity was rated in the top ten for the category 'scope to learn and grow' and 13th in the country for company wellbeing.

You may also want to watch:

Commenting on the news, Crossroads' chief executive Michael Farrell said: "We are so pleased that our team see and feel our strong commitment to well-being in the workplace.

"They are out there delivering services seven days a week from early morning until late at night to local people and they deserve so much thanks, support and recognition."

Crossroads has provided support and care to approximately 1,500 vulnerable people and their carers since 1983.

You can find out more about Crossroads Care North Hertfordshire at crossroadshn.org.uk