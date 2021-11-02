What is happening to the former Crooked Billet? A sneak preview into new restaurant Tranquil Turtle

Work in under way to transform the Crooked Billet in Stevenage into new restaurant, Tranquil Turtle - Credit: Georgia Barrow

The Crooked Billet family pub was once a staple for Stevenage residents, particularly those living in the Symonds Green area - but what is happening to the site now?

Work began to transform the pub around six months ago, and speculation on what will stand in its place has been circulating around the town and on social media.

The former pub in Symonds Green, Crooked Billet, is being transformed - Credit: Georgia Barrow

The Comet has been given exclusive access to the work-in-progress - named Tranquil Turtle - which is set to become a restaurant that offers more than just a delicious meal.

The project will not only bring an impressive overhaul to the interior of the former pub, but will also take full advantage of the land surrounding the building.

Due to open in early December, Tranquil Turtle is the passion project for three investors all from Stevenage who hope to bring some London pizzazz to the town.

Work in under way to transform the Crooked Billet in Stevenage into new restaurant, Tranquil Turtle - Credit: Georgia Barrow

You may also want to watch:

An investor in the project told the Comet: "We want to create a whole experience. This is about us delivering something that is for local people, by local people - something we feel is missing from the town.

"We hope to bring something to residents' doorsteps that they would normally have to travel for. We've pulled together an A-team with the head chef Noel Busby, general manager Andrew Tandy and sous chef Beth Watts, and everybody below them to deliver the experience.

"The food, drinks, ambience, catering to local residents and giving back to the community - that's what's important to us."

The "A-team" of senior staff, Beth, Andy and Noel, have vast fine-dining experience, hailing from Michelin-star hotels including Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club.

Teasing an exciting menu and a host of exciting features, some details are set to remain under-wraps until the official opening later this year.

The Greene King-run Crooked Billet closed its doors in June 2020 after Richard Edwards and his mum Jennie ended their seven-year stint at the helm.

At the time, Greene King planned to refurbish the pub internally to give it a new lease of life before a new landlord took over. However, it has now been taken over by local investors.

You can follow the latest developments via Instagram handle _tranquilturtle, or at tranquil-turtle.co.uk.