Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Petition call over council's 'costly bulky waste collection service that encourages fly-tipping'

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 11:00 AM February 23, 2021   
Fly-tipping next to bins in Stevenage

Fly-tipping is an increasing problem in Stevenage, particularly next to full bins. Under Stevenage Borough Council's bulky waste collection service, three full bin bags is classed as one item - Credit: Archant

'Unreasonably high' charges for a council's service to collect bulky household waste items is contributing to a town's fly-tipping problem, it has been asserted, with a petition mooted to put pressure on the local authority to lower the cost.

Since February 1, Stevenage Borough Council has been charging residents £75 for the collection of up to six bulky waste items, such as cookers, carpets, mattresses, sofas and fridges.

Shocked at the cost, resident Paul Sear has researched other councils and says all the ones he checked offer a comparatively cheaper service. For instance, North Hertfordshire District Council charges £45 for the collection of up to six items, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council charges £36.50 for up to four items, and in Basildon - a New Town like Stevenage - it costs £10.25 for the collection of up to five items.

Even in the London boroughs researched, the cost is significantly less than in Stevenage, with Kensington and Chelsea charging £33.30 for up to 10 items and Camden £25 for up to five items.

Paul said: "I was shocked by what I found. Stevenage residents are getting a rubbish deal - I failed to find a single authority that charges more than Stevenage.

You may also want to watch:

"If you have just one item to get rid of, it still costs £75. The pandemic has hit people financially, so this one-fee price will encourage fly-tipping.

"To see what public feeling is, I posted details on Facebook and the general response was one of outrage."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police station evacuated after explosive device handed in
  2. 2 Neighbour's quick action after copper stolen from church roof
  3. 3 Widow campaigns to lift young deaths taboo
  1. 4 Date set for garden waste collections to restart across Central Bedfordshire
  2. 5 ABBA bingo and a mariachi band: Roebuck residents enjoy one-destination cruise
  3. 6 Herts COVID-19 infection rate falls below one in a thousand
  4. 7 Family shares heartfelt tribute to 'wonderful son and father' Christopher
  5. 8 New manager search launched by Stevenage Women
  6. 9 Teenagers charged with murder after Stevenage stabbing
  7. 10 Stevenage road closed after crash

One person suggested a petition to pressure the council into lowering the "unreasonably high" charge, while another said it "must surely be cheaper to offer free collection than to clear up fly-tipping".

Paul said: "With more and more people de-cluttering their homes while in lockdown, surely it's time Stevenage Borough Council offered a fairer deal."

The issue has been raised with the council and, in an email seen by the Comet, SBC says the charge "compares reasonably well" to other councils, but does fall down in terms of flexibility, in that it is one cost whether the collection is of one or six items. It says the service just covers its costs, but a report is being prepared for consideration regarding charging going forward.

Stevenage Borough Council
Environment
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in Barrington. Picture: Archant

Two arrested after man hospitalised in stabbing incident

Jacob Thorburn

person
Artist impression of bus interchange

Letchworth developer awarded £8 million bus interchange contract

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
preston teddy bears

A bear for every pupil to help boost school's morale

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Stock image of woman with vaccine

Coronavirus

GP surgery apologises after patients invited for vaccine by mistake

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus