Police appeal after break–in and vandalism at Hitchin sports club

Hitchin Cricket Club was vandalised and had property stolen last week. Picture: Archant Archant

Herts police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after Hitchin Cricket Club was vandalised and had property stolen.

Officers believe offenders accessed the cricket club’s rear field sometime between Friday, May 1 and Monday, May 4.

The offenders broke the padlock on two of the storage containers before spraying them with paint and removed two sprinklers and a hosepipe.

Local Neighbourhood Officer, Courtney Ferguson said: “The cricket club is an important asset to the community and prior to lockdown was used extensively. This kind of action will have a detrimental impact on the club and I want to trace those responsible as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Courtney Ferguson directly via email at Courtney.ferguson@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference 41/35393/20.