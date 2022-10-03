Woman's purse 'stolen' outside Stevenage Tesco

A suspect has been described by Hertfordshire police. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman's purse has reportedly been stolen outside a Tesco Express store in Stevenage.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on Monday, September 19, in the town's High Street.

A suspect has been described by Hertfordshire police as white, around 5ft 5ins tall with dark hair.

He has also been described as wearing a dark-coloured jacket and light trousers.

An eye witness told the Comet that the purse has since been found, and handed back to the victim.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called just after 9pm on Monday 19 September to report a theft outside of Tesco Express, High Street, Stevenage...

"...Anyone with information can report it online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75766/22."