The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Woman's purse 'stolen' outside Stevenage Tesco

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:02 PM October 3, 2022
A Tesco Express store with dark signs and red writing.

A suspect has been described by Hertfordshire police. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman's purse has reportedly been stolen outside a Tesco Express store in Stevenage.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on Monday, September 19, in the town's High Street.

A suspect has been described by Hertfordshire police as white, around 5ft 5ins tall with dark hair.

He has also been described as wearing a dark-coloured jacket and light trousers.

An eye witness told the Comet that the purse has since been found, and handed back to the victim.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called just after 9pm on Monday 19 September to report a theft outside of Tesco Express, High Street, Stevenage...

"...Anyone with information can report it online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75766/22."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Cineworld, with grey walls and red signs.

East of England Ambulance Service

Man dies following medical episode at Stevenage Cineworld

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A beer bottle in the water.

Environment News

Letchworth pond tested and fish removed after animals found dead

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Proposed redevelopment of The Forum in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Have your say on plans to redevelop The Forum in Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A police car at a junction.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Multiple homes burgled in Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon