Published: 1:54 PM August 2, 2021

Police were called to the Drapers Arms in Stevenage in the early hours of Sunday morning following an assault - Credit: Georgia Barrow

A woman was assaulted and sustained injuries to her face at a pub in Stevenage.

Police were called to the Drapers Arms in High Street at around 1.30am on Sunday (August 1), to reports that a woman had been assaulted following a fight.

Enquiries are continuing at this time.