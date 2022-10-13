Owner of aggressive dog 'verbally abuses' woman

The victim also alleges that he threatened to punch her, and smashed a glass bottle close to where she was standing. - Credit: Google Maps

The owner of an aggressive dog has allegedly verbally abused a woman, after she informed him of its actions and told him that it should be wearing a muzzle.

The owner also reportedly threatened to punch his victim, and smashed a glass bottle on the floor - near to where she was standing.

The incident took place at around 2.45pm on Friday September 9, in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park.

At that time, the victim had been walking her dog in the park, when they were approached by a brown bulldog.

When the dog became aggressive, the victim informed its owner of its actions.

She also told the owner that, due to the animal's behaviour, it should be wearing a muzzle.

The owner then allegedly became verbally abusive towards her.

He also reportedly smashed a glass bottle on the floor, near the victim, and threatened to punch her.

The dog owner then left the scene on foot.

The man is described as white in complexion and aged in his mid 20s.

He is also described as having been wearing a black coat and black trousers.

Hertfordshire police have described the incident as "frightening" and "completely unacceptable".

Hertfordshire Constabulary has now appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about the owner of the dog, to get in touch.

PC Claire Warnock said: "I know some time has passed since the date this incident took place, but we have exhausted all lines of enquiry and are now asking the public for their help.

“Understandably, this was a frightening incident for the victim and this sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that you think could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”

Information can be reported to PC Claire Warnock by using the following email address: Claire.Warnock@Herts.police.uk.

Information can be also reported by visiting the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 41/73097/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.