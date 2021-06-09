Do you recognise these people?

Published: 4:16 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 4:18 PM June 9, 2021

The people captured in this CCTV footage in Market place Hitchin - or those who know them - are urged to get in contact with Herts police, as they are believed to be able to assist with enquiries following an altercation on May 15 - Credit: Herts police

Two people captured on CCTV are urged to get in contact with Herts police following an altercation in Hitchin, which saw a man hit in the face with a full bottle of vodka.

The assault occurred just before 1.30am on Saturday, May 15, in Market Place, when a clash arose between two men.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was hit with a full bottle of vodka, which subsequently smashed.

As a result, the victim suffered cuts to his face and an injury to one of his eyes. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police hope the two people pictured can help with the force's enquiries.

DC Nathalia Smith said: “I would like to speak to the two people pictured, as it is believed that they were in the area at the time the offence took place and could help with our enquiries. If you recognise them, please get in contact.

“Alternatively, if you were in the town square around the time specified and believe you may have witnessed the altercation or have any information that could assist us, please get in touch.”

Information can be reported directly to Herts police at nathalia.smith@herts.police.uk, online or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/35782/21.