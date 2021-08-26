Lorry windscreen smashed after teens seen throwing items off bridge

Published: 3:40 PM August 26, 2021

A lorry's windscreen has been smashed after items were dropped from a bridge over the A505 in Baldock - Credit: Google

The windscreen of an articulated lorry has been smashed, after two teenage boys were seen throwing items off a bridge over the A505 Baldock bypass.

Officers are now appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

At around 2.45pm yesterday, the pair of teenagers were seen throwing things off the bridge, when one of the objects hit the lorry.

PC Zak Watson said: “The lorry’s windscreen was so badly damaged that it was not safe for the driver to continue his journey.

“This is completely reckless behaviour and could have caused a collision to occur resulting in serious injuries or worse.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen those involved on the bridge or may have dash cam footage that could identify them to please get in touch.

“The offenders were standing on the A507 Clothall Road bridge at the time so if you were travelling on this road yesterday afternoon and saw them or have dash cam footage please also contact me.

“It is important that we identify those involved so that we can ensure there are no further incidents of this nature.”

One of the boys was wearing a hoodie and dark trousers while the other was wearing a white hoodie.

Anyone with information can email PC Watson at Zak.Watson@herts.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/65738/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.