The Comet > News > Crime

Shop window smashed in reported fight in town centre

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:27 AM August 17, 2021   
Cornish Hearts in Market Place, Hitchin

Cornish Hearts in Market Place, Hitchin - Credit: Google Street View

A window was smashed at a business in the heart of Hitchin town centre after a reported fight.

At around 2.15pm on Saturday, August 7, a window was smashed at Cornish Hearts in Market Place, Hitchin.

PC Joe Massey, who is investigating the incident, said: “It was reported that an altercation had occurred nearby, prior to the window being broken.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to please get in touch.”

Those with information can email joe.massey@herts.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/60496/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Hitchin News

