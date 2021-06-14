Teenager left shaken after robbery in Hitchin

Published: 3:31 PM June 14, 2021

Police are appealing to trace two people who helped a teenager following a robbery at Windmill Hill, Hitchin - Credit: Danny Loo

A 16-year-old boy was targeted for his speakers in Hitchin on Friday - and police are now appealing for help to track down two people who came to his aid.

The incident occurred in Windmill Hill, at around 10pm. A 16-year-old boy was on the hill with friends when he was approached by a group of unknown males in tracksuits, who asked if they could borrow his speakers.

When the victim refused to hand them over, he was pulled to the floor and three of the males threatened to assault him.

In fear of being hurt, the victim handed the speakers over in a bag and the group left the area.

Detective Sergeant Michael Ball, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully the victim wasn’t hurt during the incident, but he was left shaken by what happened.

“It is understood that a male and female came to check on the victim after the incident occurred.

"I am keen to speak with these two people as they may have vital information which could assist our ongoing enquiries.

"If this was you, please get in touch. I would also like to hear from anyone else who saw what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to email michael.ball2@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/43669/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.