Arson attack causes thousands of pounds worth of damage to rural Herts pub

Published: 4:46 PM April 19, 2021

It is believed that the fire at the White Horse Tea Green was deliberately started at around 1am on Wednesday, April 14, just days after they were allowed to reopen - Credit: Google Street View

A rural pub garden has been destroyed in what is believed to be a deliberate arson attack.

Police and fire services were called to The White Horse in Tea Green - just outside Hitchin - at 8.30am on Wednesday, April 14. The fire is thought to have started at around 1am.

Substantial damage has been caused to the outdoor seating area of the pub.

DC Nick Jenkins said: “This incident has led to thousands of pounds worth of damage being caused and lost future income in what is of course already a difficult time for businesses.

“We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the fire to make contact with us.

“Additionally, if you have information about this incident which could assist the investigation then please also get in touch."

Those with information are asked to contact Herts police online, by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 41/26964/21 or by emailing nick.jenkins@herts.pnn.police.uk”. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

The White Horse has set up at GoFundMe page to help pay for the repairs, and has had almost £10,000 donated so far.

This paper has reached out to the White Horse at Tea Green for comment.