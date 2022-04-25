Weston trio plead guilty to care package fraud

Laura and Philip Borrell and Frances Noble are due to be sentenced for fraud in June - Credit: Danny Loo

A trio have pleaded guilty to fraud after faking a neurological condition to swindle a care package worth more than £700,000 out of Hertfordshire County Council.

Laura and Philip Borrell and Frances Noble, who all live in Damask Green Road in Weston, near Hitchin, conspired to commit fraud by pretending Frances suffered from a neurological condition to access a ‘direct payments care package’ from the county council – intended for people assessed as needing help who want to arrange and pay for their own care and support services.

They claimed a care package to the value of £733,936.20 between August 1, 2005 and November 30, 2018 and kept the money for themselves.

The trio had been due to stand trial at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday, April 27 - having pleaded not guilty in June 2020 - but they have all now changed their pleas to guilty.

They are due to be sentenced on June 24.