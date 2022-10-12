The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Two cars damaged by eggs at Stevenage car park

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:33 PM October 12, 2022
A brick car park, with signs on the outside.

The cars' paint and windscreens were reportedly damaged. - Credit: Google Maps

Eggs have been thrown at two cars in a town centre car park in Stevenage.

The incident took place at around 9.30pm last night (Tuesday, October 11), in Westgate car park.

An eyewitness told the Comet that three boys threw eggs from the roof of the car park down onto the cars, causing the cars' paint and windscreens to suffer damage.

Two of the individuals reportedly wore black, while one wore a red jacket.

This incident follows reports of vandalism at the same location on Saturday (October 8).

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "CCTV was utilised to try and trace those involved, but they were not able to be located or identified.”

Information can be reported via Herts police's website www.herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Stevenage News

