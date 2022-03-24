The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Festival fraudsters sentenced after posing as security staff

Logo Icon

Court report

Published: 12:35 PM March 24, 2022
An 18-year-old man from Biggleswade pleaded guilty to fly-tipping in Ashwell at Stevenage Magistrate

Three men have been sentenced after taking security clothing and posing as security staff at a music festival in woods near Newnham. - Credit: Archant

A trio have been sentenced after posing as security staff at an electronic music festival in North Herts. 

The men appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 21, where they pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation - relating to an incident at Warm Up Festival in Bygrave Woods, between Newnham and Ashwell.  

Each of the three men took clothing from the venue and posed as event security personnel to gain entry to the music festival on August 19, 2021.

Those charged were Gabriel Adepojv, aged 21 of Regency Place in Canterbury, Rohaan Ali who is 20 and of Auckland Street in London and 19-year-old Azeddin Chriqy of Ramsay Road in London.  

Each of the defendants were given a six-month conditional discharge, they have to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £22 and pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.  

Around 3,000 electronic dance music fans headed to the inaugural four-day festival last year. 

Baldock News
Ashwell News
Royston News

Don't Miss

The works run by Hertfordshire County Council will take place from 8pm on March 27 to 5am on March 28.

Herts Live News

Section of A602 Stevenage town centre road to close for 10 days

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The Northern Belle will pass through Hitchin and Stevenage. 

‘World’s most luxurious train’ to pass through Hitchin and Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A CGI shows how the new Stevenage Enterprise Centre - situated at the current Poundland site - could look

Stevenage Regeneration

Poundland site earmarked for multi-million pound enterprise centre

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) and council leader Shar

Stevenage Borough Council

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer pictured on visit to Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon