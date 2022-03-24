Festival fraudsters sentenced after posing as security staff

Three men have been sentenced after taking security clothing and posing as security staff at a music festival in woods near Newnham. - Credit: Archant

A trio have been sentenced after posing as security staff at an electronic music festival in North Herts.

The men appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 21, where they pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation - relating to an incident at Warm Up Festival in Bygrave Woods, between Newnham and Ashwell.

Each of the three men took clothing from the venue and posed as event security personnel to gain entry to the music festival on August 19, 2021.

Those charged were Gabriel Adepojv, aged 21 of Regency Place in Canterbury, Rohaan Ali who is 20 and of Auckland Street in London and 19-year-old Azeddin Chriqy of Ramsay Road in London.

Each of the defendants were given a six-month conditional discharge, they have to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £22 and pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Around 3,000 electronic dance music fans headed to the inaugural four-day festival last year.