A 30-year-old man, wanted in connection with a police officer assault, could be in Hitchin.

Reece Jones, of Northfields in Dunstable, is wanted in connection with failing to attend a police station following bail.

This is in relation to assaulting a police officer.

Jones has links to Hoddesdon, Waltham Cross, and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, Dunstable and Luton in Bedfordshire, and Enfield in London.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Anyone who has seen Jones, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/68522/21.

“The public is urged not to approach him.

“You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”