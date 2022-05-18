Man wanted in connection with police officer assault could be in Hitchin
- Credit: Hertfordshire Police
A 30-year-old man, wanted in connection with a police officer assault, could be in Hitchin.
Reece Jones, of Northfields in Dunstable, is wanted in connection with failing to attend a police station following bail.
This is in relation to assaulting a police officer.
Jones has links to Hoddesdon, Waltham Cross, and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, Dunstable and Luton in Bedfordshire, and Enfield in London.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Anyone who has seen Jones, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/68522/21.
“The public is urged not to approach him.
“You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact.
“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”