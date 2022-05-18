The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Man wanted in connection with police officer assault could be in Hitchin

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:43 PM May 18, 2022
Reece Jones, aged 30, of Northfields in Dunstable, is wanted in connection with failing to attend a police station.

A 30-year-old man, wanted in connection with a police officer assault, could be in Hitchin. 

Reece Jones, of Northfields in Dunstable, is wanted in connection with failing to attend a police station following bail.  

This is in relation to assaulting a police officer. 

Jones has links to Hoddesdon, Waltham Cross, and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, Dunstable and Luton in Bedfordshire, and Enfield in London. 

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Anyone who has seen Jones, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/68522/21.  

“The public is urged not to approach him.  

“You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.” 

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hitchin News

