Blerim Ahmataj, aged 24, whose last known address is in London has links to Stevenage, according to police. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A 24-year-old from London wanted for a string of alleged drug and driving-related offences could be in Stevenage, according to police.

Officers are appealing to the public for their help to trace wanted man Blerim Ahmataj whose last known address is in London.

He is wanted for failing to appear at court, in connection with offences of possession of false ID and class A drugs, driving whilst unfit, failing to stop and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “He has links to and is known to frequent Hertfordshire and London.

“Anyone who sees Blerim, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

For immediate sightings please call 999.