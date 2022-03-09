The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

London man, 24, wanted for string of offences ‘has links to Stevenage’

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:36 PM March 9, 2022
Blerim Ahmataj, aged 24, whose last known address is in London has links to Stevenage, according to police.

Blerim Ahmataj, aged 24, whose last known address is in London has links to Stevenage, according to police. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A 24-year-old from London wanted for a string of alleged drug and driving-related offences could be in Stevenage, according to police.  

Officers are appealing to the public for their help to trace wanted man Blerim Ahmataj whose last known address is in London. 

He is wanted for failing to appear at court, in connection with offences of possession of false ID and class A drugs, driving whilst unfit, failing to stop and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. 

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “He has links to and is known to frequent Hertfordshire and London. 

“Anyone who sees Blerim, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. 

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.” 

For immediate sightings please call 999. 

Herts Live News
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Illegal parking meant that fire crews "struggled to access" a building they were called out to in Harrow Court, Stevenage.

Herts Live News

Firefighters 'struggle to access' building due to illegally parked car

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A1(M) junction 7 for the A602 at Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Stevenage A1(M) junction reopened after collision and 'medical emergency'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A Sainsbury's store front

Food and Drink

Sainsbury's to close all of its own-brand cafés in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The back of a police jacket

Updated

Missing 13-year-old boy from Letchworth found safe and well

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon