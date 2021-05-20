Have you seen this wanted man?

Published: 12:34 PM May 20, 2021

Aaron McDonagh is currently wanted by Herts police - Credit: Herts police

A man from Hitchin with links to St Albans is wanted by Herts police in connection with threats to kill.

Aaron McDonagh, 42 - whose last known address is Ley Green, Hitchin - is also wanted in connection to the breaking of a non-molestation order and malicious communications.

Those with information on Aaron's whereabouts are asked to contact Herts police on 101 or online at herts.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference 41/2777/21.

Alternatively, you can anonymously report crime through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.