Have you seen this wanted man?

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:34 PM May 20, 2021   
Aaron McDonagh is currently wanted by Herts police

A man from Hitchin with links to St Albans is wanted by Herts police in connection with threats to kill.

Aaron McDonagh, 42 - whose last known address is Ley Green, Hitchin - is also wanted in connection to the breaking of a non-molestation order and malicious communications.

Those with information on Aaron's whereabouts are asked to contact Herts police on 101 or online at herts.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference 41/2777/21.

Alternatively, you can anonymously report crime through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

