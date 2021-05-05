Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Have you seen this wanted man?

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:20 PM May 5, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM May 5, 2021
Kyle Minas is currently wanted by Hertfordshire Police in connection with threats to kill and criminal damage offences

Kyle Minas, 29, is currently wanted by Hertfordshire Police in connection with threats to kill and criminal damage offences - Credit: Stevenage Police

A man with links to Stevenage is wanted in connection with threats to kill and criminal damage offences.

Police are appealing to the public to help trace Kyle Minas, 29, from Hemel Hempstead. Officers believe he could be in the Stevenage area.

If you have any information on Minas' whereabouts, call the non-emergency number 101, or call 999 if you have seen him in the last few moments.

