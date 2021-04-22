Have you seen this wanted man with links to Stevenage?

Published: 10:18 AM April 22, 2021

Daniel Walton, aged 37, has links to Stevenage and is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Daniel Walton, 37.

He is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with an incident of criminal damage.

He has links to Stevenage, Cheshunt, East Herts and East London.

You can report information on his whereabouts online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you have seen him in the last few minutes, please call 999.