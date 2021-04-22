Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Have you seen this wanted man with links to Stevenage?

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:18 AM April 22, 2021   
Wanted Daniel Walton

Daniel Walton, aged 37, has links to Stevenage and is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Daniel Walton, 37.

He is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with an incident of criminal damage.

He has links to Stevenage, Cheshunt, East Herts and East London.

You can report information on his whereabouts online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you have seen him in the last few minutes, please call 999.

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuttys Lane street view

Arrest made after car crashes and overturns in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The latest coronavirus figures for Stevenage and North Hertfordshire have been revealed. Picture...

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases plummet in Stevenage and North Herts as restrictions ease

Jacob Thorburn

person
Glo & Blo had only been established for eight months before the pandemic hit in March 2020

Lockdown Easing

Glam bar welcomes back first clients after months of lockdown

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
No trains will run to or from London King’s Cross on Friday, April 23, Saturday, April 24 or Sunday, April 25 

Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon