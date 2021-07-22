Police hunt 36-year-old wanted for harassment and restraining order breaches

Published: 2:47 PM July 22, 2021

Steven Rees, 36 from Letchworth is wanted by police in connection with harassment offences - Credit: Herts police

A Letchworth man is wanted by police in connection with harassment and breaching restraining order offences.

Officers are appealing for help to find Steven Rees, of Pixmore Avenue.

The 36-year-old is wanted in connection with three breaches of a restraining order and three harassment offences. Rees has links to Letchworth and the wider North Hertfordshire area.

Anyone who has seen Rees, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/37395/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.