Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Police hunt 36-year-old wanted for harassment and restraining order breaches

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:47 PM July 22, 2021   
Steven Rees

Steven Rees, 36 from Letchworth is wanted by police in connection with harassment offences - Credit: Herts police

A Letchworth man is wanted by police in connection with harassment and breaching restraining order offences. 

Officers are appealing for help to find Steven Rees, of Pixmore Avenue. 

The 36-year-old is wanted in connection with three breaches of a restraining order and three harassment offences. Rees has links to Letchworth and the wider North Hertfordshire area.

Anyone who has seen Rees, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/37395/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Letchworth Garden City News
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated incident outside Wetherspoon's St

Wetherspoons confirms permanent closure of The Standard Bearer

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Armed police officer

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Helicopter and armed police hunt weapon suspects

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
GP surgeries in Stevenage

NHS

How did your Stevenage GP score in annual NHS patient survey?

Charles Thomson

person
One carriageway of the A507 is closed after an accident this afternoon (July 16)

A507 at standstill after reported accident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon