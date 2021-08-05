Police hunt wanted man in connection with assault and harassment

Published: 5:24 PM August 5, 2021

Police are appealing for help to find wanted Adam Hibbert in connection with an assault and harassment in Letchworth - Credit: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man?

Police are appealing for help to trace Adam Hibbert, of Sleaford Road in Boston, Lincolnshire - who is wanted in connection with assault and harassment against a victim living in Letchworth

Anyone who has seen the 30-year-old, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime references 41/58194/21 and 41/59012/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.