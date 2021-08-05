Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man in connection with assault and harassment

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:24 PM August 5, 2021   
Police are appealing for help to find wanted Adam Hibbert in connection with an assault and harassment in Letchworth

Police are appealing for help to find wanted Adam Hibbert in connection with an assault and harassment in Letchworth - Credit: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man? 

Police are appealing for help to trace Adam Hibbert, of Sleaford Road in Boston, Lincolnshire - who is wanted in connection with assault and harassment against a victim living in Letchworth

Anyone who has seen the 30-year-old, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime references 41/58194/21 and 41/59012/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You may also want to watch:

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans have been submitted to regenerate Roebuck Retail Park in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Plans submitted to 'breathe new life' into Stevenage retail park

Matthew Smith, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Police were called to reports that a man had fallen from a moving car on Fairlands Way, Stevenage yesterday (July 29)

Man suffers head injury after fall from moving car

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) is shown the workings of ADTM mechanism, which adjusts the refle

Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens Airbus' new £35 million facility

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Market Place, Hitchin will become an 'Eat Alfresco' outdoor dining area from Monday, July 27. Pictur

Hate crime

Video of woman spewing racial hate in Hitchin goes viral

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon