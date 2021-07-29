Vandals 'jump on car' causing damage in Letchworth

Published: 10:05 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM July 29, 2021

A Volkswagen Polo was damaged near Ivel Court in Letchworth - Credit: Herts police

A car in Letchworth has been left damaged by people climbing or jumping on it, police believe.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after the silver Volkswagen Polo was damaged between 7pm and 8.45pm on Monday, July 26.

The car was parked outside a garage in the vicinity of Ivel Court at the time.

If you saw anyone behaving suspiciously around this time or have any information which could help identify those responsible, contact the Letchworth Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 or email SNTLetchworthandBaldockTown@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number 41/57541/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact .

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or go to crimestoppers-uk.org.