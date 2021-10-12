Voyeur guilty of 13 offences at music festival

Published: 5:16 PM October 12, 2021

A 44-year-old who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of voyeurism at a North Herts music festival has appeared in court for sentencing.

Christopher Bicourt, of Falmouth Road in London, admitted 13 counts of voyeurism at St Albans Magistrates' Court - the offences took place in the village of Newnham - between Baldock and Ashwell - on August 20 this year.



The charges against Bicourt related to incidents at the inaugural Warm Up Festival - which featured techno music and a focus on wellness - in Bygrave Woods.

There were 12 counts of recording a person doing a private act without their knowledge or consent, to later view the image for Bicourt's own sexual gratification, and one count of observing a person without their knowledge for the same purpose.

He pleaded guilty on September 6 and was handed a suspended sentence on Wednesday last week - 24 weeks' jail time suspended for two years.

He must comply with certain requirements within the 24-month supervision - these are participation in an accredited programme for 35 days, and attending appointments. He must also pay a victims services surcharge of £128 and £85 in court costs.

He must also sign the sex offenders register for five years and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for that time. While the order is in force the defendant is subject to the prohibited from capturing still or moving footage of anyone without their prior permission in a public or private place and attending festival with any device capable of recording and storing media files.

He is also prohibited from using or possessing any device capable of accessing the internet or storing images unless he has notified the police within three days of the acquisition of any such device. The device must retain history of internet use, that history isn't deleted and the device must be immediately available for inspection by the police.

Around 3,000 people attended Warm Up Festival for electronic dance music fans in Bygrave Woods from August, 19 to 23.

The event is due to return next August. According to the Warm Up Festival Facebook Page, the event "has been built with love, from the ground up, over many years of nurturing a community. What was so special about WUF21 was the intimacy it provided for our close knit family, and we intend to keep it this way."

"WUF22 will remain at a capacity of just 3,500. Our number one priority is to maintain the intimate community vibe that you guys found so special, a vibe that is genuinely hard to find in the UK."

This newspaper has contacted Warm Up Festival organisers and didn't receive a response before going to press.



