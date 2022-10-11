Vandals damage cars in town centre car park

Vandals damaged at least four vehicles parked in the Westgate Shopping Centre Car Park in Stevenage on Saturday night, smashing windows and windscreens.

Significant damage was caused to several cars - Credit: Supplied

Claudia Owen had been to An Evening of Burlesque at the Gordon Craig Theatre with friends and returned to her friend's car to find the windscreen smashed.

"Be very careful of parking your car in the Westgate multi-storey," she warned, adding that it appeared several cars had been targeted at random.

"Considering our friends who were driving weren't from Stevenage and had kindly picked us up, I'm even more mortified," she said.

Footprints on the bonnet of a car that had its windscreen smashed - Credit: Supplied

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Between 7.15pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, four vehicles were damaged in the Westgate car park - and we’d encourage any other motorists who believe their vehicle was targeted to get in touch. The windows and windscreens had been smashed.

"Officers are investigating the incident and enquiries, including CCTV, are ongoing. Any witnesses, or anyone with information, should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime ISR 891 of 8 October."