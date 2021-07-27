Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Officers investigating vehicle interferences urge victims to come forward

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:54 PM July 27, 2021   
Car thieves' methods have evolved as new technology has become available. Picture: Getty

Police are urging anyone who believes their car may have been tampered with in Torquay Crescent and Fairview Road - in Stevenage - to come forward - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A vehicle was interfered with during the early hours this morning in Stevenage - and police believe further attempts were made in the area.

At around 4.30am today, an offender attempted to tamper with a vehicle in Fairview Road.

Police believe there could have been further attempts to interfere with vehicles committed in Torquay Crescent. They are urging anyone who is aware that their vehicle has been interfered with to contact them.

Contact the police non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/57413/21 if you or your neighbours have any information relating to this crime. 

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Residents are also asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the area.

For more vehicle crime prevention information, visit www.herts.police.uk/protectyourproperty.

