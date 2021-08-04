Would-be thieves attempt vehicle break-ins in Offley

Published: 12:06 PM August 4, 2021

Police are investigating after four incidents of vehicle interference in Offley - Credit: Herts police

An investigation is under way following four incidents of vehicle interference in Offley.

Police received reports of the offences which occurred between 1am and 3.30am on Friday, July 18.

There were two incidents in Salusbury Lane, where a man attempted to gain access to vehicles but was unsuccessful.

In School Lane, a man was reported to have got into an unlocked vehicle, carried out a search but left empty handed. A similar incident also occurred in Westbury Farm Close.

The suspect was wearing Adidas trainers and a balaclava and was carrying a backpack.

Detective Constable Jamie Nye, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit said: “We’ve been conducting extensive enquiries into these incidents and our investigations are continuing.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to please make contact.

"I appreciate the incidents occurred during the early hours, but this may have made anyone in the area more noticeable. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured CCTV or doorbell cam footage of anyone matching the description given.

“Thankfully nothing was taken on these occasions, but I’d like to remind people to ensure that their vehicles are fully locked and secure when leaving them unattended and that all items have been removed from within. It takes just seconds for an opportunist thief to strike.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to email jamie.nye@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.