Advice issued after van stolen in Stevenage

Published: 1:32 PM September 14, 2021

A Ford Transit van was stolen from outside a garage on Lonsdale Road on Sunday night or in the early hours of Monday morning - Credit: Archant

Police are pleading for people to be vigilant after a van was stolen overnight in Stevenage.

Between 5pm on September 12 and 7.45am yesterday (September 13) a Ford Transit van was stolen from outside a garage in Lonsdale Road.

Herts police are urging neighbours or passers by with any information relating to the crime to call 101, quoting crime number 41/70946/21. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Vans are often targeted by thieves for their tools, so the force has shared some simple tips to help secure your van and its contents:

Make sure doors are locked and windows shut whenever your van is left unattended

Never leave any valuables visible - keep ALL possessions out of sight

Remove tools from your van when left over night

If removal of tools is not possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks

Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside

Engrave or mark tools and their boxes with your postcode and house number

Fit additional locks external locks to van doors

Use an approved steering lock or gear clamps, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have one

Fit a dual band tracking device that works on VHF/UHF and GPS to ensure that one tracking system is still functioning if criminals use GPS blocking techniques to avoid detection