Tools stolen during two van break-ins in Stevenage

Tools have been stolen from vans in Lincoln Road, Stevenage - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two vans have been broken into overnight in Stevenage - and police are now urging drivers to be vigilant.

Between 6pm on Monday and 7.30am on Tuesday this week, thieves broke into the vans in Lincoln Road and got away with tools that were inside.

A door was forced open in one van and a locked drill out of another.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime numbers 41/89635/21 and 41/89667/21.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Officers urge drivers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the area.

Vans are often targeted by thieves for their tools. Here are a few simple tips to help secure your van and its contents: