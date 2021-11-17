Tools stolen during two van break-ins in Stevenage
Published: 11:00 AM November 17, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Two vans have been broken into overnight in Stevenage - and police are now urging drivers to be vigilant.
Between 6pm on Monday and 7.30am on Tuesday this week, thieves broke into the vans in Lincoln Road and got away with tools that were inside.
A door was forced open in one van and a locked drill out of another.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime numbers 41/89635/21 and 41/89667/21.
Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Officers urge drivers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the area.
Vans are often targeted by thieves for their tools. Here are a few simple tips to help secure your van and its contents:
- Never leave any valuables visible - keep all possessions out of sight. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your jacket pocket or file left on the seat, a thief may try their luck.
- Remove tools from your van when left over night
- If removal of tools is not possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks.
- Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside.
- Engrave or mark tools and their boxes with your postcode and house number.
- Fit additional locks external locks to van doors.
- Use an approved steering lock or gear clamps, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have one.
- Fit a dual band tracking device that works on VHF/UHF and GPS to ensure that one tracking system is still functioning if criminals use GPS blocking techniques to avoid detection. Purchase devices to ‘Thatcham’ and ‘SBD’ approval to combat this type of vehicle theft, as vehicles equipped with a tracking device are often promptly recovered.
- We recommend products that are Sold Secure, or Secured By Design.
- Hertfordshire residents can get a ten percent discount on vehicle security products through Protect a Van.