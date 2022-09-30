The two men had been charged with harassment and driving whilst disqualified, respectively. - Credit: PA

Two men from North Herts have been named as "wanted" by Hertfordshire police.

John Connors failed to attend St Albans Magistrates Court after being charged with harassment.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, the 48-year-old is known to frequent the Codicote and Hitchin areas.

John Connors has been charged with harassment. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

Meanwhile, Dalton Clarke failed to attend Stevenage Magistrates Court after being charged with driving whilst disqualified.

He has been known to frequent Letchworth, Stevenage and Royston.

Dalton Clarke is 26 years of age.

Dalton Clarke has been charged with driving whilst disqualified. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

Anyone with information regarding the two individuals can report this online (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

If the reported information is regarding John Connors, quote reference number 41/10835/22.

If the reported information is regarding Dalton Clarke, quote reference number 41/10584/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.