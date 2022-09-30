Two men from North Herts wanted by police for failing to attend court
- Credit: PA
Two men from North Herts have been named as "wanted" by Hertfordshire police.
John Connors failed to attend St Albans Magistrates Court after being charged with harassment.
According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, the 48-year-old is known to frequent the Codicote and Hitchin areas.
Meanwhile, Dalton Clarke failed to attend Stevenage Magistrates Court after being charged with driving whilst disqualified.
He has been known to frequent Letchworth, Stevenage and Royston.
Dalton Clarke is 26 years of age.
Anyone with information regarding the two individuals can report this online (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.
If the reported information is regarding John Connors, quote reference number 41/10835/22.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist 'breaks leg and knee' in Stevenage crash
- 2 Man dies following medical episode at Stevenage Cineworld
- 3 Stevenage store wins Opticians of the Year award
- 4 The Queen's cause of death has been revealed
- 5 All the Thameslink routes which will run during the early October strike
- 6 Rising costs see refill store in Letchworth close for good
- 7 Meet Izabela: The inspiring Stevenage baker with MS
- 8 Missing 16-year-old from Letchworth found 'safe and well'
- 9 Council plea fails to stop Stevenage Charter Fair goldfish prizes
- 10 Letchworth pond tested and fish removed after animals found dead
If the reported information is regarding Dalton Clarke, quote reference number 41/10584/22.
Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.