Two arrests after affray in Stevenage town centre

Two arrests have been made following an affray in Stevenage - Credit: Danny Loo

Two people have been arrested following an affray in Stevenage, which is said to have involved a knife, and police are appealing for more information and witnesses.

It was reported that four people - three females and a male - were involved in an altercation outside Mega Kebab in Queensway at around 11.15pm on Monday, September 12, during which one of the females was reportedly pushed to the floor and assaulted. She was not seriously injured.

A knife was also said to have been obtained during the incident, police say.

The male and one of the females then left the scene, heading towards Stevenage fire station.

The male is described as having afro style hair and was wearing a parka coat with a fur hood, dark grey trousers and carrying a rucksack.

The female he left the scene with is described as having long hair and was wearing a black coat and light grey trousers.

A 16-year-old girl and 29-year-old woman have both been arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage in connection with the incident and released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.

Detective Constable Holly Dawson, who is investigating, said: “Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.

“As part of this, I am appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to please get in touch. I’d also like to hear from anyone who could help us to identify the male and female who left the scene.

“If you have any information, no matter how small, that could help with the investigation please contact me at Holly.Dawson@herts.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/74953/22.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.