Ticket inspector praised after protecting teen girls from unwanted stare of an older man

Whitney Jones

Published: 8:44 AM April 21, 2022
Hitchin Railway Station

A ticket inspector has been praised for helping two teenage girls on their way home to Hitchin, after they were made to feel uncomfortable by a male passenger - Credit: Archant

A ticket inspector helped two young girls escape the unwanted attention of an older man while on the train home to Hitchin. 

James, 28, was checking passenger tickets when he noticed an older man staring intently at the teenage girls. 

The two girls, aged 15 and 16, had travelled to London for a dance class and were returning home when the incident took place.

While on a train from Kings Cross to Hitchin, an older man, leant on his forearm and focused his stare in their direction, making them uncomfortable. 

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

