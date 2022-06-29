Three arrested after cannabis, cash and phones seized

Two teenagers, from Henlow and Letchworth, were among those arrested. - Credit: PA

Three men have been arrested after cannabis, cash, and several mobile phones were seized from a vehicle in Stotfold.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police stopped the vehicle at around 11:30pm on Monday night (June 27).

Once the items were recovered, two teenagers and a man in his 20s were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

The two teenagers are from Henlow and Letchworth, while the man in his 20s originates from Biggleswade.

All three were released on bail yesterday (Tuesday, June 28).

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, from Bedfordshire Police’s guns and gangs unit (Boson), said: "This proactive arrest is the latest result in our ongoing efforts to disrupt those suspected of being involved drug dealing.

“We know the corrosive impact drug dealing can have on our communities.

"From anti-social behaviour and burglary through to knife crime – all of these can often be traced directly back to drugs.

“Cannabis falls into this category. We increasingly see children being groomed into county lines gangs to sell cannabis, which can often set these exploited young people into a downward spiral of crime and violence.

“Serious violence also invariably goes hand in hand with the supply of cannabis, with large criminal networks growing and selling the drug to fund other criminal activity such as weapons.

“It is vital that people keep us informed about what is going on in their area.

"We will always look to act when we have a full picture of what is happening and apprehend those involved in organised crime.”

Information can be reported online, or by calling non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.