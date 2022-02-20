Three arrested for GBH after serious assault at Arlesey railway station
- Credit: Google Maps
British Transport Police have arrested three suspects for grievous bodily harm following a serious assault at Arlesey railway station yesterday.
The victim was treated by officers on Saturday (February 19) after the attack at the station located around three miles north-west of Letchworth Garden City.
Police found three suspects hiding in a nearby field less than five minutes after arriving at the scene.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Yesterday officers were called to Arlesey railway station for a serious assault.
“Officers gave first aid to the victim, and then conducted an area search for the suspects.
“Two minutes after arriving, suspects were located in a nearby field and three were arrested for grievous bodily harm (GBH).”