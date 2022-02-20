The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Three arrested for GBH after serious assault at Arlesey railway station

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:34 PM February 20, 2022
Three people have been arrested after an attack at Arlesey railway station.

British Transport Police have arrested three suspects for grievous bodily harm following a serious assault at Arlesey railway station yesterday.  

The victim was treated by officers on Saturday (February 19) after the attack at the station located around three miles north-west of Letchworth Garden City. 

Police found three suspects hiding in a nearby field less than five minutes after arriving at the scene. 

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Yesterday officers were called to Arlesey railway station for a serious assault. 

“Officers gave first aid to the victim, and then conducted an area search for the suspects.  

“Two minutes after arriving, suspects were located in a nearby field and three were arrested for grievous bodily harm (GBH).”  

Bedfordshire Live News
British Transport Police
Arlesey News

