Teenagers charged with murder after Stevenage stabbing

Published: 11:33 AM February 16, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM February 16, 2021

A pair of teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Stevenage over the weekend.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, were arrested on Sunday and have now been charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody and and are set to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court today.

31-year-old Christopher Hewett has been described by family as a "kind soul" who "fiercely" loved and cared for his family.

Police had been called to Meadow Way on Friday evening to reports of a concern for welfare.

Christopher was taken to Lister Hospital after suffering stab wounds to the chest, but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Christopher’s family at this difficult time and they are being supporting by our specially trained officers.

“This has been a fast-moving investigation with arrests swiftly made and charges now brought.

“However, we are still appealing for witnesses and for anyone with information that could assist this investigation to please come forward.

“I would also like the community to be aware that anyone aged under 18 who is arrested or charged in connection with a criminal offence is given anonymity by law, unless a specific order is granted by the courts.

“I would therefore ask people to please refrain from speculating on social media about these events or the identities of those involved.”

Two others had been arrested, but have been released by police while their investigations continue.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail, while a 41-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders has been released under investigation.