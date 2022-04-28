The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

17-year-old killed after being struck by car on A505 near Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:29 PM April 28, 2022
Updated: 2:54 PM April 28, 2022
Google Maps image of A505 duel carriageway.

A 17-year-old male was killed during a crash on the A505 this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old has been killed after being involved in a crash with a car on the A505 Beech Hill road near Hitchin.

The young man was hit by a black Kia Sorento at 1.48am near the village of Lilley.

Emergency services attended but he sadly died before he could be taken to hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, helping officers with their enquiries.

Hertfordshire Police's sergeant Tim Davies, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the person who sadly died in this collision.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from anyone, who has not already been in touch, that saw the collision, has dash cam footage or saw either the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the collision.

“I can be contacted directly via email at tim.davies@herts.police.uk”

Information can also be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 49 of 28 April.

Anonymous information can be provided by contacting the charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Highways
Hitchin News
A505 Bedfordshire
Bedfordshire News

Don't Miss

A "sneak preview" of the new M&S Stevenage Foodhall

Food and Drink

'Sneak preview' as opening date for M&S Stevenage unveiled

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A602 Lytton Way, Stevenage is set to close across four nights between Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29

Hertfordshire Highways

Stevenage main road to close for roadworks between April 25 and April 29

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22

Food and Drink

Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The driver was caught in Stevenage's Roaring Meg Retail Park.

Stevenage mini left untaxed for three years

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon