A 17-year-old male was killed during a crash on the A505 this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old has been killed after being involved in a crash with a car on the A505 Beech Hill road near Hitchin.

The young man was hit by a black Kia Sorento at 1.48am near the village of Lilley.

Emergency services attended but he sadly died before he could be taken to hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, helping officers with their enquiries.

Hertfordshire Police's sergeant Tim Davies, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the person who sadly died in this collision.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from anyone, who has not already been in touch, that saw the collision, has dash cam footage or saw either the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the collision.

“I can be contacted directly via email at tim.davies@herts.police.uk”

Information can also be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 49 of 28 April.

Anonymous information can be provided by contacting the charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their website.