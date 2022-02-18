The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Knife-wielding teen allegedly threatened group inside Hyde Café

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:12 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 4:18 PM February 18, 2022
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place and affray. - Credit: Google

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a group sat inside a Stevenage café were allegedly threatened at knife-point.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place and affray and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. 

The incident occurred at Hyde Café in Shephall just after 2pm on Friday (February 11). 

It is alleged that the boy made the threats before making off on a scooter towards Hydean Way. 

Detective Constable Kirsty Rusbridge, the investigating officer, said: “No one was hurt during the incident, but this was obviously very frightening for people who were in the area at the time. 

“An arrest has been made and our enquiries are continuing.

"As part of this, we’re appealing for anyone who saw what happened, saw the suspect in the area, or who may have any other information about the incident, to please come forward.” 

Anyone with information is asked to email kirsty.rusbridge@herts.police.uk, report the incident online at www.herts.police.uk/report or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.  

You can also use www.herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/12186/22.  

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Stevenage News

