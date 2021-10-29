Stevenage Mosque evacuated and cordoned off due to suspicious package
- Credit: Archant
A man has been arrested after creating a disturbance inside a mosque in Stevenage this afternoon.
Police were called just before 3pm following reports that an unknown male was trying to damage the building.
The mosque on Vardon Road has been evacuated as a suspect package was detected.
At this stage the incident is thought to be linked to mental health issues, but as a precaution experts are attending the scene to assess the origins of the package that has been left inside the building.
As part of this response a cordon has been put in place, which has caused disruption to traffic.
You may also want to watch:
A statement from Herts police said: "Our priority is to keep everyone safe until a thorough assessment can be made and the origins of the package clarified."
Most Read
- 1 Council criticised for 'shoddy' underpass paint job
- 2 Met police officer from Stevenage charged with child sex offences
- 3 Taser video: Officer's actions which left man with injuries 'deemed appropriate'
- 4 A505 driver escapes without serious injury after head-on crash
- 5 Arrest made and 350 cannabis plants seized after raid in Letchworth
- 6 Stevenage Mosque evacuated and cordoned off due to suspicious package
- 7 How Hitchin are you?
- 8 Glimpses of the past: Exploring Hitchin from 1910 - 1950
- 9 'Important milestone' reached in building of John Barker Place
- 10 Survey launched following temporary changes to Stevenage High Street