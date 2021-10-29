Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage Mosque evacuated and cordoned off due to suspicious package

Georgia Barrow

Published: 7:05 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 7:08 PM October 29, 2021
Close-up of a police officer's high visibility jacket

Police have cordoned off a mosque in Stevenage due to a suspicious package - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after creating a disturbance inside a mosque in Stevenage this afternoon.

Police were called just before 3pm following reports that an unknown male was trying to damage the building.

The mosque on Vardon Road has been evacuated as a suspect package was detected.

At this stage the incident is thought to be linked to mental health issues, but as a precaution experts are attending the scene to assess the origins of the package that has been left inside the building.

As part of this response a cordon has been put in place, which has caused disruption to traffic.

A statement from Herts police said: "Our priority is to keep everyone safe until a thorough assessment can be made and the origins of the package clarified."

