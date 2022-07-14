Both incidents allegedly involved men acting suspiciously around children. - Credit: Google - By Owner

A number of "suspicious incidents" have reportedly taken place at Hitchin's outdoor pool.

Both incidents allegedly took place on Tuesday, July 12, and involved men acting suspiciously around children at the pool in Fishponds Road.

Firstly, at around 1.30pm, a man was seen speaking with a young boy.

A member of the public became concerned after speaking to the man about the child.

The man then left, before the boy was joined by his mother.

Secondly, at approximately 3.30pm, two men were witnessed using their phones "suspiciously" by the pool side.

As swimming centre staff approached to investigate, the men left the pool.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "At no time did any of these men make any physical contact with any children, and it has not yet been established whether the two incidents are connected.

"We are continuing our investigations today and would urge people to report any suspicious activity directly to the police as well as pool staff in the first instance, rather than posting to social media.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who was at the outdoor pool in Hitchin on Tuesday, from midday onwards, and who believes they directly witnessed anything suspicious involving children at the pool.

"Anyone with any information is asked to please contact PC Lewis Thomson via email to lewis.thomson@herts.police.uk or contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 299 of July 12."

Information can also be reported online.