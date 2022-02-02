Teenage boy hospitalised after suspected stabbing

A teenage boy is in serious condition following a suspected stabbing in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

A teenage boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition following a suspected stabbing in Stevenage.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 5.16pm yesterday to reports of an injured teenage boy in Inskip Crescent, and found him with a single suspected stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

In response to the incident, officers in Stevenage were given authorisation to stop and search members of the public between 8.50pm yesterday and 7am today, under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

These powers applied to Gunnels Wood Road, Hitchin Road, Corey Mills Lane, North Road, Martin’s Way, Verity Way, Fairlands Way, Gresley Way, Broadhall Way and surrounding areas, and meant that anyone could be searched for knives without reasonable grounds of suspicion.

Stevenage chief inspector Simon Tabert said: "We’ve taken this action following the incident in the town this evening and have increased our patrols in the town.

"I’d also like to make it clear; there are serious consequences if you choose to carry a knife.

"Not only will you face a possible custodial sentence and criminal record, which could affect your job prospects in later life, but you could cause yourself or another person serious injury."