Knebworth play equipment burnt out in suspected arson attack

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:45 PM June 1, 2022
Wooden play equipment was burnt out at Stevenage Road, Knebworth

Wooden play equipment was burnt out at Stevenage Road, Knebworth - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Children's play equipment has been set alight at a park in Knebworth.

Police officers in Hertfordshire are investigating suspected arson after a playset was burnt near Stevenage Road.

Wooden play equipment was burnt out at Stevenage Road, Knebworth

Wooden play equipment was burnt out at Stevenage Road, Knebworth - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

PC Clare Wallace described the suspected arson, which damaged a climbing frame and flooring, as a "mindless" offence which will impact children in the village.

PC Wallace said: "I’d ask anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has information about who was responsible to contact police, quoting crime reference 41/36835/22."

She added: "This mindless act of vandalism has caused significant damage to the play area rendering it unusable for local children."

It is thought that the fire began between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday, May 7.

Witnesses can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by phone on 101.

