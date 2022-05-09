'Pickaxe-wielding man' told women to enter his car in Letchworth
- Credit: PA
A man, who reportedly told two women to enter his Red Honda Civic, has been arrested.
The man allegedly approached two separate women, one in Letchworth and one in Stotfold, on Saturday morning (May 7).
One of the women said the man was "holding a pickaxe type of weapon" when he confronted her.
The individual, who is in his 20s, remains in custody whilst police continue to question him.
Bedfordshire Police's detective sergeant Adam Butt said: "We are absolutely committed to protecting women and girls from harm.
“We have taken swift action in this investigation and will leave no stone unturned in our work.
“If you have any information which can help our enquiries, please get in touch.
“You can also get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously, if you would prefer not to talk to the police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or by calling non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 40/AD/12877/22.
The Crimestoppers charity can be contacted on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.